Who’s getting a snow day? Closings and cancellations for Monday

The following school districts have announced school closings or delays for Monday, February 11.
Closed Monday:
Tacoma
Enumclaw
Carbonado
Bethel
Dieringer
Steilacoom
Fife
White River
Faith Lutheran of Tacoma
Peninsula
Puyallup
University Place
Annie Wright Schools
Clover Park
Franklin Pierce
Sumner-Bonney Lake
Orting
Charles Wright Academy
UW Tacoma - Operations suspended; all classes, events, activities canceled.
Saint Martin’s University - Lacey and JBLM offices will be closed. Classes at both campuses are canceled.
Tacoma Community College - Tacoma and Gig Harbor campuses
Pacific Lutheran University - Closed. All classes are canceled.
Clover Park Tech College - Closed.
Evergreen State College - Closed. No daytime or evening classes.
Pierce College - Closed
This list will be updated regularly.
