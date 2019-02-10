Education

Who’s getting a snow day? Closings and cancellations for Monday

By Staff report

February 10, 2019 03:23 PM

The following school districts have announced school closings or delays for Monday, February 11.

Closed Monday:

Tacoma

Enumclaw

Carbonado

Bethel

Dieringer

Steilacoom

Fife

White River

Faith Lutheran of Tacoma

Peninsula

Puyallup

University Place

Annie Wright Schools

Clover Park

Franklin Pierce

Sumner-Bonney Lake

Orting

Charles Wright Academy

UW Tacoma - Operations suspended; all classes, events, activities canceled.

Saint Martin’s University - Lacey and JBLM offices will be closed. Classes at both campuses are canceled.

Tacoma Community College - Tacoma and Gig Harbor campuses

Pacific Lutheran University - Closed. All classes are canceled.

Clover Park Tech College - Closed.

Evergreen State College - Closed. No daytime or evening classes.

Pierce College - Closed

This list will be updated regularly.

