Police to conduct active shooter drill at Tacoma school Thursday

Police will conduct an active shooter drill Thursday at the former Browns Point Elementary School campus in Tacoma.





The vacant campus is located next to the newly built Browns Point Elementary at 1526 51st St. NE. There will be a visible police presence.

Tacoma Police Department’s SWAT team will start the drill at 1 p.m., according to Tacoma Public Schools.

“At the school district, we appreciate this partnership (with TPD),” district spokesman Dan Voelpel said.