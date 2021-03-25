Washington Gov. Inslee announces distancing can be 3 feet in schools, aligning with CDC

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced that minimum requirements for distancing between K-12 students in classrooms will narrow from 6 to 3 feet, consistent with federal guidance updated last week.

The shift is effective immediately, according to the governor’s office, and comes ahead of deadlines the governor set for next month by which schools must start offering at least some in-person learning along with remote instruction.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance is still set at 6 feet of distance between staff members and between students and staff. And that longer distance is still recommended for students in some situations — such as when they’re eating and other times masks can’t be worn, or for older students in communities with high transmission who aren’t in cohorts.

For now, schools can still choose to stay at 6 feet of distance, according to the governor’s office, but they shouldn’t be using that minimum by this summer and fall.

Under an emergency proclamation Inslee issued earlier this month, schools have to provide elementary students opportunities for in-person and remote learning by April 5, and to provide the same to all other students by April 19.

This story is developing and will be updated.