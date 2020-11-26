JBLM soldier rucks across Lacey, Olympia for charity Thanksgiving morning

An Army corporal rucked a 55-pound backpack 26 miles across Lacey and Olympia on Thanksgiving Day to raise money to help wounded service members.

Zachary Vasquez, 26, started his ruck before dawn, around 6 a.m., in Lacey, wearing the heavy pack and carrying a U.S. flag. From there he hiked west on Martin Way and through Olympia for 13 miles before heading back to where he started.

Vasquez, who is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, said he undertook the ruck to remind people to be thankful for the liberties they enjoy and the sacrifices of service members and first responders.

“I’m just thankful for the nation that we’re in and the people that are in front of us fighting against the virus and all that’s bad,” Vasquez said.

As part of the ruck, Vasquez is collecting donations through a Facebook fundraiser with a $1,500 goal. All proceeds will support the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit that raises awareness for and supports injured service members.

Vasquez said he chose the nonprofit because he has seen first-hand how soldiers’ sacrifices have impacted them.

“I know soldiers that have committed suicide and the Wounded Warrior Project provides services to individuals and families that have lost service members,” Vasquez said.

He added the non-profit provides free mental health and counseling services, therapy for injuries, career counseling and more.

Vasquez has served in the Army since 2017 as an 11C, meaning an indirect-fire infantry mortarman. He said he was born and raised in Miami, Florida and was previously stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. He and his wife, Patricia, share a playful pointer mix named Bud.

Along his route, Vasquez shared brief live streams, updating his supporters on his progress. As he started in Lacey, his captain, Mitchel Pait, joined in on the ruck for about two miles.

“I was just supporting one of my soldiers in my company with something he was passionate about,” Pait said.

Vasquez hit his halfway mark around 10 a.m. At that point, he said he felt the hills were challenging and planned to take a quick break before continuing further. He also wished everyone a happy holiday.

“I hope everyone is enjoying their Thanksgiving, waking up late (and) getting ready for that food later on,” he said.

In the last six miles, Staff Sergeant Duane Ehrlich joined Vasquez to finish it off. He said he was thankful that his commander and sergeant supported him along the way.

By the end of the ruck, Vasquez had raised $809 of the the $1,500 goal and his smartwatch calculated he walked 26.4 miles in about 8 hours. Those interested in donating can visit his Facebook page or his fundraising website.







