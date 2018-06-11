Drivers could see more cameras in Puyallup as city renews photo enforcement program

Puyallup is extending the contract with American Traffic Solutions (ATS) for another five years to continue its Photo Enforcement Program. This contract would allow for implementation of new cameras.
