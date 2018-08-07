Traffic

Pair of wrecks block SR 167, State Patrol says

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

August 07, 2018 05:56 PM

A pair of wrecks has blocked state Route 167 in two different locations Tuesday evening headed toward Tacoma, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A car struck a motorcycle on River Road at Gratzer Road, and two-car collision also happened at 56th Avenue East, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said. The first wreck saw the motorcyclist suffer serious injuries, and the second only had minor injuries, but each blocked the highway until 6:15 p.m.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  