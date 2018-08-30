Police dashcam shows tractor-trailer overturn in alleged road rage crash

New Jersey police say an apparent act of road rage ended when a tractor-trailer driver crashed into a highway median, flipped and overturned in an accident wreck captured on dashbcam.
Marine View Drive to close for paddle event

Traffic

A portion of Tacoma's Marine View Drive, from Slayden Road to Norpoint Way Northeast, will be closed most of Saturday, July 28, to accommodate "The Power Paddle to Puyallup," a Native American canoe event.

