What to expect during a highway traffic stop

A portion of Tacoma's Marine View Drive, from Slayden Road to Norpoint Way Northeast, will be closed most of Saturday, July 28, to accommodate "The Power Paddle to Puyallup," a Native American canoe event.
Crews are building several new bridges and ramps, including a new overpass across South Tacoma Way for Route 16 HOV lanes. This project is called the I-5 SR 16 Realignment – HOV Structure and Connections project.
A Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train narrowly missed a collision with a car that had high-centered on a rail crossing in downtown Bellingham, Washington on Friday night, June 15. Neither the car nor the driver suffered a scratch.
This compilation of clips recorded by remote cameras document how effectively Washington wildlife can adapt to civilization by crossing under bridges and using culverts and jumpouts to avoid highway traffic.
Toll booth surveillance video shows a violent crash that occurred last Sunday, near St. Cloud, in Osceola County, on the Florida Turnpike. The crash victim miraculously survived and was later released from an area hospital.
