Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol

Traffic

Box truck driver took off running after crashing head-on into SUV on SR 507, troopers say

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

September 12, 2018 09:29 AM

A hit-and-run driver in a box truck crashed head-on into an SUV near Spanaway late Tuesday, then took off running from the scene.

The collision took place about 10:40 p.m. on state Route 507 near Eighth Avenue South.

Troopers said the driver was traveling west on Eighth Avenue South when he ran a stop sign and turned left, crossed the center lane into northbound traffic, drove directly into a Chevrolet Tracker then jumped out of his truck and fled on foot.

The 46-year-old Chevy driver was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center to be checked out.

The box truck driver was described as a white man, about 6 feet tall with a medium build, wearing a black shirt and jeans.

SR 507 at Eighth Avenue South was blocked for more than three hours.

Stacia Glenn; 253-597-8653

  Comments  