Distracted driving PSA: ‘Famous Last Words’

Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating.
An electric-vehicle test-drive event is set for Sept. 15 at LeMay - America's Car Museum. The events have been taking place statewide, with an earlier one in Bellingham. Puget Sound Energy and Tacoma Power are taking part in the Tacoma event.
A portion of Tacoma's Marine View Drive, from Slayden Road to Norpoint Way Northeast, will be closed most of Saturday, July 28, to accommodate "The Power Paddle to Puyallup," a Native American canoe event.
Crews are building several new bridges and ramps, including a new overpass across South Tacoma Way for Route 16 HOV lanes. This project is called the I-5 SR 16 Realignment – HOV Structure and Connections project.
A Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train narrowly missed a collision with a car that had high-centered on a rail crossing in downtown Bellingham, Washington on Friday night, June 15. Neither the car nor the driver suffered a scratch.
