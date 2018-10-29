Work begins on $48 million project to replace I-5 interchange in Lacey
A long-awaited, $48 million project to replace the I-5 overpass in Lacey at Marvin Rd. begins Monday night. The new interchange, known as a "diverging diamond," will take nearly two years to finish is expected to improve flow and reduce collisions.
Every one of us has been cut off, stuck at a light, hung out to dry on a zipper merge or worse, and we’ve asked that question. So reporter Kenny Ocker sought out a panel of local law enforcement officials and put it to them, with no time to prepare.
To demonstrate hydroplane conditions and how to recover, CHP Officer Dan Wright takes The Sacramento Bee for a spin on the academy's hazardous-conditions track in West Sacramento. Cut the risk of hydroplaning by reducing speeds.
Scenes from a chain-reaction crash that occurred after a semi collided with another vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-5 around 11:30 p.m Sunday. Six people were injured and the crashes blocked northbound traffic for over six hours. (No audio.)
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating.
An electric-vehicle test-drive event is set for Sept. 15 at LeMay - America's Car Museum. The events have been taking place statewide, with an earlier one in Bellingham. Puget Sound Energy and Tacoma Power are taking part in the Tacoma event.