Decade-old HOV project in Tacoma about to enter home stretch

By

January 28, 2019 06:36 PM

In February, widening will begin on southbound Interstate 5 between the Tacoma Dome and Port of Tacoma Road to make room for new HOV lanes. The final $324 million segment is part of a $1.6 billion project that is expected to finish by fall of 2021.