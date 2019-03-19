A whole lot of traffic is about to be diverted through Hawks Prairie

The work to transform the Marvin Road overpass into a diverging diamond interchange is about to get serious.
As early as the evening of April 1, the state Department of Transportation will set up a detour and close a lane in both directions across the overpass. The around-the-clock detour and lane reductions will be in place for at least two months.
The detour will affect freeway traffic in both directions.
Those exiting from southbound I-5 at Marvin Road will be unable to take a left turn onto Marvin. Instead, that traffic will be diverted to Hogum Bay Road, Willamette Drive and back onto Marvin Road.
Those exiting from northbound I-5 will not be able to exit to Hogum Bay Road. That traffic will have to continue north on Marvin Road.
The state Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to use alternate exits, such as Exit 114 in Nisqually.
“We need help from drivers,” spokesman Doug Adamson said.
Why? As many as 34,000 vehicles cross the overpass every day.
Adamson said drivers should be prepared to carpool, if possible, or consolidate discretionary trips.
The $48 million diverging diamond interchange, which is expected to accommodate additional growth in the area, is expected to be complete in late 2020.
