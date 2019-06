Traffic Here’s what to expect as lanes shift on I-5 in Tacoma again to accommodate work on new Puyallup River bridge June 06, 2019 06:48 PM

Interstate 5 lanes in Tacoma will be shifted again as construction crews build a new southbound bridge over the Puyallup River. All traffic in all lanes from McKinley Way to the Port of Tacoma Road will move into new configurations in coming days.