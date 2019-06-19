Construction on I-5 through Nisqually set to resume Friday. Drivers, expect delays.

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

Drivers are being warned about another round of lane closures on northbound Interstate 5 over the Nisqually River that could cause traffic delays.

Crews working to replace a slab near the bridge closed one lane and lowered the speed limit in the area to 35 mph last weekend. Those restrictions will be back in place from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT recommends drivers travel early in the day and expect delays.