Northbound lanes of U.S. 101 blocked after crash at Thurston/Mason line

A horrific crash has blocked all lanes of northbound U.S. 101 at the Thurston/Mason county line, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 2 p.m. Monday, a pick-up truck, hauling a trailer, was approaching the county line when the driver lost control, Trooper Johnna Batiste said.

The truck and trailer then jackknifed and went off the road to the right, where both burst into flames, she said. That fire even spread to some surrounding trees.

The driver and his family, all of whom were in the truck, have been taken to an area hospital.

Traffic is being re-routed in the area. The detour is Old Olympic Highway, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Updated: Collision on US 101 NB at milepost 357 near Mason/Thurston County Line beginning at 2:03 pm on September 2, 2019 until further notice. NB lanes blocked. Detour in place. — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) September 2, 2019