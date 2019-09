Traffic Dashcam video shows car fall off trailer, crash into traffic on I-5 September 04, 2019 07:19 PM

Dash-camera video released Wednesday shows a 1970s Chevelle rolling off a trailer and crashing into a car on I-5 in Everett in August. Trooper Heather Axtman released the video to show the importance of securing loads. No one was hurt in the crash.