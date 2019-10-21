I-5 blocked near Tumwater following crash with semis

Interstate 5 was blocked in both directions south of Tumwater on Monday afternoon following a crash involving at least four tractor-trailers, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened about 1:10 p.m. at milepost 97 near 113th Avenue Southwest.

According to State Patrol, a northbound truck jackknifed into the center barrier and a second truck pushed it through the barrier. A southbound truck then hit the first one and a fourth truck went off the road trying to avoid the crash.

No serious injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved, according to State Patrol.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and delay trips if possible. Officials warned it would take time to remove the tractor-trailers and debris and repair the damaged barrier between north and southbound lanes.

The barrier east-west. It should be north-south. We must replace and remove the lumber before we can reopen all lanes.



Please expect long delays if you must travel between Tumwater and Centralia.

#Maytown pic.twitter.com/BFumZRdLhE — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) October 21, 2019

This story will be updated.