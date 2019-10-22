Southbound I-5 was blocked for 11 hours, northbound I-5 blocked for 9 hours after semi-truck crash near Maytown

A crash that involved five vehicles, including four semi-trucks, triggered a massive wreck that shut down traffic in both directions on I-5 in Thurston County on Monday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The State Patrol released information about the pileup early Tuesday. After the multiple-vehicle collision, southbound I-5 was blocked for 11 hours and northbound lanes were blocked for nine hours.

Despite the number of vehicles involved in the wreck, only one person, a 49-year-old Corvallis, Oregon man, was injured. He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

It all began about 1:10 p.m. Monday. A 49-year-old Shelton man was headed north on I-5 near Maytown when troopers say he slowed for traffic.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Corvallis, Oregon man was behind him. Troopers say he lost control of his vehicle and crossed all lanes of northbound I-5, hit the barrier and crashed through it into southbound I-5. His vehicle blocked three lanes of oncoming traffic.

A third vehicle, headed south, crashed into the Oregon man’s vehicle, then hit the barrier.

A fourth vehicle, also headed south, crashed into the Oregon man’s vehicle, too. A fifth vehicle, also headed south, drove off the road and into a ditch, according to the State Patrol.

The multiple-vehicle wreck is under investigation.

The backup on I-5 also caused problems elsewhere in the county as traffic sought relief via alternate routes, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

That resulted in a semi-truck crashing into the train trestle on Old Highway 99 near Offut Lake Road Monday night. No one was injured, the Sheriff’s Office said via social media.

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune traffic I-5 blocked near Tumwater following crash with semis October 21, 2019 2:10 PM