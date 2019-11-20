Semi-truck rollover on SR 167 has closed off-ramp near Milton

A semi-truck rolled over on state Route 167 near Milton Wednesday morning, closing the off-ramp to 24th Street East.

Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation were working to cleanup the wreckage and repair the guardrail.

It was not immediately known when drivers would be able to access the exit.

“We’re working to reopen as soon as possible,” WSDOT tweeted about 10:45 a.m.

The semi rolled over about 7 a.m.

Troopers are trying to determine what caused the truck to lose control.