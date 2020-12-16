Two I-5 crashes cause delays in Lacey, Nisqually areas Wednesday morning

Drivers on I-5 in Lacey and Nisqually saw substantial traffic Wednesday morning after two separate collisions closed lanes near the Nisqually River Bridge and near Martin Way East.

A northbound box truck rolled over just south of the Carpenter Road overpass at about 7:05 a.m. and blocked the left lane near Martin Way East, according to alerts from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Lacey firefighters responded to the rollover and helped one person with minor injuries, according to a tweet from Lacey Fire District 3. Crews completely cleared the rollover by 9:45 a.m. but residual traffic continued for some time.

Another crash involving a semi-truck and car caused extended delays on northbound I-5 near the Nisqually River Bridge starting at 6:18 a.m. Wednesday, according to department tweets.

Tow trucks and crews cleared wrecked vehicles and swept the lanes in Nisqually by 10:07 a.m.

Trooper Darren Wright said there were no significant injuries or arrests to report, but there was a lot of debris to clear up in both incidents.

“We ask everyone to just bring along some patience when they travel today and be safe,” Wright said. “When they go by collision scenes, be safe and give responders room to get their work done and get it opened.”