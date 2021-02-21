Avalanche danger to close Snoqualmie Pass overnight Sunday. Other passes may shut

Heavy rain on top of a record deep snowfall is creating a serious avalanche danger on Snoqualmie Pass and other mountain passes, said Washington state officials Sunday afternoon.

Both directions of Interstate 90 over the Cascade Mountains at Snoqualmie will be closed at 6 p.m. Sunday so state crews can do avalanche control work.

The estimated time to reopen is unknown. Crews will reassess the pass in the morning and plan an update at 9 a.m., said the state Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be stopped eastbound near North Bend and westbound near Easton, as well as near Cle Elum and Ellensburg.

Highway 12 over White Pass is an alternate route but was also being evaluated for avalanche danger, said the state.

Highway 2 over Stevens Pass also will close at 6 p.m.

The state said the snowpack at Snoqualmie Pass hit a 10-year high of more than 10 feet. On Friday, it had received 358 inches of snow.