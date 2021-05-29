Traveling this Memorial Day weekend? Here are the best and worst times on I-5, I-90

Southbound traffic fills the two-mile-long off ramp parallel to Interstate 5 through the Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road HOV project in Tacoma on April 7, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

With nice weather in the forecast, expect to see increased traffic as Washingtonians get out for the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), there are “lengthy delays expected on Interstate 90” and “longer-than typical wait times at ferry docks are also expected.”

To help drivers navigate the increased traffic volumes and know how busy things will be, WSDOT created a series of projected travel information on major travel routes.

WSDOT says the charts are based on historical data to project how many cars (vertical axis) will be on the road each hour (horizontal axis).

When the colors change form green to yellow, WSDOT says “drivers can expect some congestion.” When it becomes red, that indicates “travel will reach roadway capacity” and “any small incident can cause significant backups.”

There are no travel charts available for I-5 near the U.S./Canada border due to the pandemic closure.

Traffic Volume from Lacey to Tacoma for Saturday, May 29. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Southbound Traffic Volume from Lacey to Tacoma for Saturday, May 29. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Northbound Traffic Volume from Lacey to Tacoma for Sunday, May 30. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Southbound Traffic Volume from Lacey to Tacoma for Sunday, May 30. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Northbound Traffic Volume from Lacey to Tacoma for Monday, May 31. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Southbound Traffic Volume from Lacey to Tacoma for Monday, May 31. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Northbound Traffic Volume from Lacey to Tacoma for Tuesday, June 1. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Southbound Traffic Volume from Lacey to Tacoma for Tuesday, June 1. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Eastbound Traffic Volume from North Bend to Cle Elum for Saturday, May 29. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Westbound Traffic Volume from North Bend to Cle Elum for Saturday, May 29. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Westbound Traffic Volume from North Bend to Cle Elum for Sunday, May 30. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Eastbound Traffic Volume from North Bend to Cle Elum for Monday, May 31. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Westbound Traffic Volume from North Bend to Cle Elum for Monday, May 31. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Eastbound Traffic Volume from North Bend to Cle Elum for Tuesday, June 1. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Westbound Traffic Volume from North Bend to Cle Elum for Tuesday, June 1. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Eastbound Traffic Volume from Skykomish to Stevens Pass for Saturday, May 29. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Westbound Traffic Volume from Skykomish to Stevens Pass for Saturday, May 29. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Eastbound Traffic Volume from Skykomish to Stevens Pass for Sunday, May 30. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Westbound Traffic Volume from Skykomish to Stevens Pass for Sunday, May 30. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Eastbound Traffic Volume from Skykomish to Stevens Pass for Monday, May 31. Courtesy of WSDOT

Expected Westbound Traffic Volume from Skykomish to Stevens Pass for Monday, May 31. Courtesy of WSDOT

US 2 Eastbound has no expected delays on Tuesday, June 1

Expected Westbound Traffic Volume from Skykomish to Stevens Pass for Tuesday, June 1. Courtesy of WSDOT