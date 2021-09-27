Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Collisions on I-5, Highway 7 cause traffic delays near Tacoma

Two traffic collisions were reported Monday morning on Interstate 5 and Highway 7. Washington State Patrol was on the scene of this multiple car collision near the Port of Tacoma, Sept. 27, 2021. Tacoma Fire Department

Two traffic collisions were reported early Monday morning that caused delays for motorists traveling into Tacoma and those traveling north out of the city.

Crashes were reported on northbound Interstate 5 and Highway 7 toward City Center.

The first crash was reported about 5:40 a.m. on Highway 7 toward City Center. Tacoma Fire Department reported a single car rollover collision, according to a tweet from the fire department.

No injuries were reported. The fire department advised motorists to take alternate routes into the city.

The second crash was reported about 6 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near the Port of Tacoma. According to a tweet from the fire department, a multiple car collision was reported at exit 136 A.

The collision blocked the left two lanes of traffic. No injuries were reported.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 7:35 AM.

Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
