Collisions on I-5, Highway 7 cause traffic delays near Tacoma

Two traffic collisions were reported Monday morning on Interstate 5 and Highway 7. Washington State Patrol was on the scene of this multiple car collision near the Port of Tacoma, Sept. 27, 2021. Tacoma Fire Department

Two traffic collisions were reported early Monday morning that caused delays for motorists traveling into Tacoma and those traveling north out of the city.

Crashes were reported on northbound Interstate 5 and Highway 7 toward City Center.

The first crash was reported about 5:40 a.m. on Highway 7 toward City Center. Tacoma Fire Department reported a single car rollover collision, according to a tweet from the fire department.

No injuries were reported. The fire department advised motorists to take alternate routes into the city.

Crews are on scene of a one car rollover motor vehicle collision. Hwy 7 to City Center. No injuries. WSP on scene now alternate route advised. pic.twitter.com/EXHxbtlSVE — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) September 27, 2021

The second crash was reported about 6 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near the Port of Tacoma. According to a tweet from the fire department, a multiple car collision was reported at exit 136 A.

The collision blocked the left two lanes of traffic. No injuries were reported.

Crews on the scene of a multiple car collision. North bound I-5 @ exit 136 A blocking 2 left lanes. No injuries. WSP on scene. Please use caution if traveling on the roads this morning. pic.twitter.com/FMo1BzllpC — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) September 27, 2021

