Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

The Associated Press

August 17, 2018 10:00 PM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-31-32-47-56, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(one, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-seven, fifty-six; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $88 million

