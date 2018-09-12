Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

September 12, 2018 08:48 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

04-28-33-34-38

(four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

05-08-13-21-26-29-30-34-41-42-47-49-53-54-58-68-70-73-75-76

(five, eight, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six)

09-14-16-28-37-42

(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

02-06-13-14

(two, six, thirteen, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $227 million

06-28-48-63-64, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(six, twenty-eight, forty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

