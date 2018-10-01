WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
8-5-4
(eight, five, four)
07-14-16-23-32
(seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
03-09-12-15-16-17-21-23-34-37-38-39-40-41-42-43-57-67-69-74
(three, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-four)
19-21-26-33-41-43
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million
07-15-18-24
(seven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $336 million
Estimated jackpot: $229 million
