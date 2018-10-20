WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-9-7
(five, nine, seven)
09-21-34-36-39
(nine, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
04-09-10-18-20-23-29-30-31-36-37-40-42-54-60-61-62-66-74-80
(four, nine, ten, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-four, eighty)
10-16-20-26-28-29
(ten, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $4.5 million
05-16-20-21
(five, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.00 Bill,ion
16-54-57-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $470 million
Comments