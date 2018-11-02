Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

November 02, 2018 08:46 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

4-0-3

(four, zero, three)

02-09-10-15-19-21-25-27-30-33-34-37-48-52-58-62-73-74-77-80

(two, nine, ten, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven, eighty)

03-05-11-18

(three, five, eleven, eighteen)

03-23-28-46-62, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

(three, twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

