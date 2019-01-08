WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
9-9-3
(nine, nine, three)
03-05-06-08-12-17-27-30-33-48-49-52-53-59-61-62-63-70-71-73
(three, five, six, eight, twelve, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three)
01-03-05-08
(one, three, five, eight)
13-26-29-38-64, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 5
(thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
