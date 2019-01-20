WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
8-5-7
(eight, five, seven)
01-03-04-09-14-20-27-28-29-31-42-44-46-49-54-64-66-69-77-78
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(one, three, four, nine, fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
04-07-17-21
(four, seven, seventeen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Estimated jackpot: $144 million
Comments