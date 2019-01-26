Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
04-05-11-21
(four, five, eleven, twenty-one)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
04-05-11-21
(four, five, eleven, twenty-one)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Hit 5' game.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments