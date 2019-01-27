WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
6-1-0
(six, one, zero)
01-05-07-09-10-14-15-20-25-26-32-35-37-52-53-64-66-69-71-79
(one, five, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-nine)
02-06-11-22
(two, six, eleven, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
