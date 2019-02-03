WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
0-4-9
(zero, four, nine)
09-12-14-18-19-23-26-36-37-51-55-57-59-60-67-69-70-74-78-80
(nine, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-eight, eighty)
14-16-20-21
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
