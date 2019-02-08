WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
7-3-2
(seven, three, two)
01-05-06-09-14-15-19-23-26-27-28-31-35-46-48-53-62-65-67-79
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
(one, five, six, nine, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-nine)
10-11-19-20
(ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty)
14-24-31-42-48, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-eight; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
Comments