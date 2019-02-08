Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
10-11-19-20
(ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty)
WA Lottery.
