Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 18, 2019 08:28 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

8-0-4

(eight, zero, four)

06-14-19-29-39

(six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $310,000

08-12-20-23-25-27-28-30-33-37-40-42-48-52-55-59-64-66-73-78

(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-eight)

03-07-13-24-32-47

(three, seven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $4.5 million

01-06-18-20

(one, six, eighteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $206 million

Estimated jackpot: $282 million

