WA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 25, 2019 08:28 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

8-4-5

(eight, four, five)

06-11-20-22-29

(six, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $460,000

03-05-13-14-16-23-24-26-27-28-32-33-34-38-40-60-68-77-78-79

(three, five, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, sixty, sixty-eight, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

03-04-13-16-22-30

(three, four, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $4.8 million

09-10-13-19

(nine, ten, thirteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $245 million

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

