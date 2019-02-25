WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
8-4-5
(eight, four, five)
06-11-20-22-29
(six, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $460,000
03-05-13-14-16-23-24-26-27-28-32-33-34-38-40-60-68-77-78-79
(three, five, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, sixty, sixty-eight, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
03-04-13-16-22-30
(three, four, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $4.8 million
09-10-13-19
(nine, ten, thirteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $245 million
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
