Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 08, 2019 11:11 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

9-8-8

(nine, eight, eight)

01-03-06-09-12-13-21-24-34-37-39-50-51-57-60-61-63-64-72-74

(one, three, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-four)

06-07-12-24

(six, seven, twelve, twenty-four)

04-09-42-62-68, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 4

(four, nine, forty-two, sixty-two, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Estimated jackpot: $414 million

  Comments  