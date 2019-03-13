WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-1-9
(one, one, nine)
02-03-16-19-22
(two, three, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
02-07-16-17-18-26-29-33-36-44-48-57-60-61-64-65-73-75-77-80
(two, seven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty)
01-04-12-32-38-39
(one, four, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
11-14-18-22
(eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
18-36-45-47-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-seven, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
