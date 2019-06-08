Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
09-13-42-48-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nine, thirteen, forty-two, forty-eight, sixty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
09-13-42-48-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nine, thirteen, forty-two, forty-eight, sixty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments