Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
05-35-38-42-57, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(five, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-seven; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
05-35-38-42-57, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(five, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-seven; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments