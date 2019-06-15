Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
05-11-26-32-36
(five, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
