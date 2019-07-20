WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

7-5-7

(seven, five, seven)

02-03-06-12-13

(two, three, six, twelve, thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

01-04-07-09-13-16-20-21-22-23-35-42-49-51-63-64-65-66-68-78

(one, four, seven, nine, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-eight)

02-11-20-30-38-46

(two, eleven, twenty, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

03-04-17-19

(three, four, seventeen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

05-26-36-64-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3

(five, twenty-six, thirty-six, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million