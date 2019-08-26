Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
02-04-11-30-37-46
(two, four, eleven, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
02-04-11-30-37-46
(two, four, eleven, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments