WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

1-7-8

(one, seven, eight)

05-16-27-38-39

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(five, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

02-03-05-08-11-19-24-28-35-36-38-39-40-57-58-61-62-69-74-78

(two, three, five, eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

02-04-11-30-37-46

(two, four, eleven, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million

08-10-21-24

(eight, ten, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $103 million

Estimated jackpot: $60 million