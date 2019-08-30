Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
03-09-11-34-39, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4
(three, nine, eleven, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
