WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-04-09-33-35

(two, four, nine, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

01-09-10-20-21-22-27-28-31-35-36-42-44-47-58-63-68-71-75-80

(one, nine, ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-five, eighty)

03-10-31-38-40-43

(three, ten, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million

01-07-09-20

(one, seven, nine, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

14-41-50-56-57, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5

(fourteen, forty-one, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: five)