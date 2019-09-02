Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
13-20-26-33-37
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
