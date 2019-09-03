Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
4-2-0
(four, two, zero)
06-07-14-21-24-25-27-30-37-42-44-57-60-61-64-65-67-68-71-79
(six, seven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-nine)
06-10-11-18
(six, ten, eleven, eighteen)
13-20-27-61-62, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
